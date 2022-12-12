With just under two weeks until the big day, the time for stocking up the fridge has begun.

From extra cheeses for nibbling, veg for the big day and of course securing your turkey and cranberry sauce, there’s lots of food to be bought in the lead-up to Christmas.

Christmas is already an expensive time of year without the added cost of living crisis.

But Aldi has got our back with its announcement that it has reduced all its Christmas veg to just 19p for another year.

The deal includes Christmas dinner essentials such as Carrots (1kg), White Potatoes (2kg), Parsnips (500g), Red and White Cabbages (each), Brussels Sprouts (500g), and Swede (each) – all 19p each, saving shoppers up to 80%.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi we believe that access to fresh, high-quality food is a right, not a privilege – and Christmas dinner is no exception. Christmas is an expensive time for many families up and down the UK, but customers can rest assured that Aldi will always offer the very best value groceries.”

And the low price of vegetables won’t affect the hard-working suppliers. The supermarket carefully plans any promotions and works with British growers on a seasonal or annual fixed-cost price. That means, regardless of promotional activity in-store, growers receive the same fair price as usual.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices - costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We're making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost of living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch.

Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.