The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have issued a recall and ‘do not eat’ warning over fears a product may be contaminated with salmonella.

Osem UK has taken the precautionary step of recalling its Yarden Tahina, Salad of Sesame Paste with Garlic and Parsley because of the risk.

The affected products have a best before date of January 1, 2023.

A spokesman for the FSA said: “Osem UK is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell customers what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you bought the above product, do not eat it.

“Instead, dispose of the content immediately and contact Osem UK Consumer Support on 01268410707 or email: Customersupport@osem.co.uk for a full refund.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.