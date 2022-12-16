Comedian Rhod Gilbert has issued a health update to fans following his stage four cancer diagnosis.

Gilbert has told fans he is recovering well after surgery and rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

He said: "Huge thanks to everyone who has been in touch; reading all your messages of support has been a welcome distraction and given me a real lift. So thanks.

"There has been a lot of stuff in the press recently, so I thought I would clear up any confusion; my cancer diagnosis happened earlier this year (it's not a new development). I have since had surgery, radiotherapy and chemo at Velindre Cancer Centre and UHW, Cardiff."

He added: "Thanks to their tireless dedication and incredible care, and lots of wonderful support from friends, family and you lot. I am recovering well, laughing a lot and feeling happy and positive; we are all optimistic that I will come through this.

"I am making plans for 2023, so watch this space for info on the comedy stuff; there have been a lot of laughs in odd places, so I am not going to be short of material.

"Until then, thanks again for your kindness and support. Big love to you all, and Merry Christmas. Rhod.”

A regular guest on shows such as Would I Lie To You?, QI and Mock The Week, Gilbert also hosted the final series of Never Mind The Buzzcocks in 2015