Lidl is recalling a number of smoked fish products amid an urgent warning to customers after a Listeria outbreak.
The budget supermarket is recalling Deluxe Oak Smoked Scottish Louch Trout and Lighthouse Bay Smoked Trout Trimmings, produced by St James Smokehouse because these products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Symptoms caused by Listeria
Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.
Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one-month-old and people with weakened immune systems.
Product details:
Lidl Deluxe Oak Smoked Scottish Louch Trout
- Pack size: 100g
- Use by: All use-by dates between and including 20 December 2022 and 06 January 2023
Lighthouse Bay Smoked Trout Trimmings
- Pack size: 120g
- Use by: All use-by dates between and including 20 December 2022 and 06 January 2023
What to do if you are affected
Lidl said: "If you have bought t he above-mentioned product, we advise you not to eat it.
Instead, return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt. Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused."
