Christmas has flown by and with the presents opened and the wrapping in the bin, you might need to get a few refunds on some of your gifts.

Hopefully, Santa has ticked off your list this year but inevitably, there might be some presents that aren’t quite right.

Whether it’s an ill-fitting jumper or a pressie that’s really not you, it’s important to know that some major brands have changed their regular refund policies over the festive period.

From Amazon to John Lewis, here are some of the refund policies you should know about.

Amazon Christmas returns deadline

Amazon has extended its returns deadline for Christmas (PA) (Image: PA)

Amazon has altered its regular returns policy for the 2022 festive season.

Most of the items purchased on the online marketplace that have been purchased between November 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31 2023.

Normally, Amazon gives its customers 30 days to return any unwanted items from when they are delivered.

Read more about Amazon’s returns policy via the Amazon website.

Argos Christmas returns deadline

Argos extends returns deadline over festive period. (PA) (Image: PA)

‘For a little peace of mind’, Argos extended its returns deadline for Christmas shoppers.

Customers who purchased their gifts from Wednesday, September 28 to Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25) can return their items until January 31 2023.

Those wishing to return their items should ensure that their items remain unused, in its original packaging with tags and with proof of purchase.

Read more about Argos’s returns policy via the Argos website.

B&M Christmas returns deadline

B&M extends Christmas returns deadline (PA) (Image: PA)

From October 1, B&M shoppers have been able to return their unwanted Christmas gifts and will be able to do so until January 31 2023.

If you wish to return your item, the product will need to be in its original condition and you will need to show proof of purchase.

For more information on B&M’s returns policy, visit the B&M website.

Boots Christmas returns deadline

Boots's Christmas returns policy (PA) (Image: PA)

Boots customers can exchange or get credit on to a gift card if they have their gift receipt now until January 31 2023.

Meanwhile, if you have your original till receipt, you can get a refund under the standard 35 days policy.

Read more about Boots's return policy via the Boots website.

John Lewis Christmas returns deadline

John Lewis's Christmas returns policy (PA) (Image: PA)

You can exchange or return your unwanted John Lewis presents until January 28, 2023.

Shoppers who made their festive purchases from September 2022 ahead of Christmas Eve ( December 24) will be able to get their return until this time.

For more information, visit the John Lewis website.

Marks and Spencer Christmas returns deadline

Marks & Spencer's Christmas returns policy (PA)

Shoppers at M&S will also see an extension on the retailer's usual returns limit.

If you have bought anything online or in store from October 13 to December 24 2022, you can return that item until January 28 2023.

However, if you have purchased anything from Christmas Day (December 25) onwards, Marks and Spencer's usual refund policy will apply.

Therefore, when you buy anything in the Boxing Day or New Year sales at M7s, you will not be covered under the same Christmas period return policy.

Instead, you will have its usual policy of 35 days.

See more about M&S's return policy via the M&S website.

Next Christmas returns deadline

Next has extended its returns deadline over Christmas to cover items bought between November 10 and December 25.

These items can be returned until January 7 under the policy extension.

Next has also urged customers to ensure that their unwanted gifts are unused, in their original packaging with the tags attached.

Read more about Next's returns policy via the Next website.

Tesco Christmas returns deadline

Tesco's Christmas returns policy (PA)

Tesco has extended its normal 30-day returns policy to help its customers amid the buzz of the festive season.

If you bought an item ahead of December 24, it may be returned until January 31, 2023.

Learn more about Tesco's returns policy via the Tesco website.

TK Maxx Christmas returns deadline

Gifts purchased at TKMaxx from September 29 2022 to January 24 2023 can be exchanged for either goods or a gift card of the same value.

Customers who bring back the item within 28 days of the date of purchase alongside a receipt and original payment method will get a full refund.

However, if you return the item after 28 days, or if you have a gift receipt, you can get a gift card to the same value any time up to January 24.

Read TK Maxx's full festive returns policy via the TK Maxx website.