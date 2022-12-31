Iceland has recalled a Mars chocolate product due to an error which may make the item a health risk for some people.

The supermarket is recalling the Mars Dessert Bar because it may contain peanuts and eggs which are not mentioned on the label.

The packaging error has seen some packs incorrectly filled with Snickers Dessert bars, making it a health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts or an intolerance or allergy to egg.

The recall impacts products with a best before date of February 23, 2024.

30 December: @IcelandFoods recalls Mars Dessert Bar because of undeclared peanut and egg #FoodAllergy https://t.co/z15D16vIEu pic.twitter.com/Hl4Q72DiM6 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) December 30, 2022

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have issued a “do not eat” warning.

A spokesman said: “Iceland Foods is recalling the above product from customers and have contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to peanuts and/or an allergy or intolerance to egg, do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further details or if you have any questions, you can contact the customer care team on 0800 328 0800.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.