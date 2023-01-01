Taskmaster Greg Davies returns to our screens for a New Year's Day special.
The comedian, alongside his loyal adjudicator, Alex Horne will push famous faces to their limits just because they can - and for our entertainment.
The hit Channel 4 show will kick off 2023 with hilarious challenges including counting coloured dots to unforgettable massages.
Here is everything you need to know from the celebrity cast to how to tune in.
Kick start 2023 with Taskmaster’s New Year Treat, starring @ameliadimz, @carolvorders, @gregjames, @Mo_Farah and @SELFESTEEM___ .— Taskmaster (@taskmaster) December 7, 2022
1st January at 9pm on @Channel4. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/L3bUcOjDf2
Taskmaster celebrities on New Year's Day special
The celebrities competing for the coveted Taskmaster trophy in the New Year special are:
- Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Carol Vorderman
- Greg James
- Sir Mo Farah
- Rebecca Lucy Taylor
Speaking about his appearance, Radio 1 DJ Greg James said:" My day in the Taskmaster house was one of the very best days ever."
Meanwhile, comedian and youtube hosted promoted her appearance on the show, writing:" Tomorrow my career peaks, as at 9pm I am on @taskmaster (woo!)"
READ MORE: Watch the new Love Island trailer ahead of Winter series in South Africa
READ MORE: BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5: New Year TV schedule 2022
My day in the Taskmaster house was one of the very best days ever.— Greg James (@gregjames) January 1, 2023
Taskmaster’s New Year Treat TONIGHT at 9pm on @Channel4 with me, @SELFESTEEM___, @ameliadimz, @carolvorders and @Mo_Farah
Great gang that x pic.twitter.com/WladJaR18A
What time is Taskmaster's New Year's special on TV?
Taskmaster New Year's Treat airs at 9 pm on Sunday, January 1 ( New Year's Day).
The festive special will be broadcast on Channel 4 after The Great New Year Bake Off and before the Big Fat Quiz of The Year.
Taskmaster New Year's Treat airs at 9 pm on Sunday, January 1 on Channel 4.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here