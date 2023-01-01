Taskmaster Greg Davies returns to our screens for a New Year's Day special.

The comedian, alongside his loyal adjudicator, Alex Horne will push famous faces to their limits just because they can - and for our entertainment.

The hit Channel 4 show will kick off 2023 with hilarious challenges including counting coloured dots to unforgettable massages.

Here is everything you need to know from the celebrity cast to how to tune in.

Taskmaster celebrities on New Year's Day special

The celebrities competing for the coveted Taskmaster trophy in the New Year special are:

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Carol Vorderman

Greg James

Sir Mo Farah

Rebecca Lucy Taylor

Speaking about his appearance, Radio 1 DJ Greg James said:" My day in the Taskmaster house was one of the very best days ever."

Meanwhile, comedian and youtube hosted promoted her appearance on the show, writing:" Tomorrow my career peaks, as at 9pm I am on @taskmaster (woo!)"

What time is Taskmaster's New Year's special on TV?





Taskmaster New Year's Treat airs at 9 pm on Sunday, January 1 ( New Year's Day).

The festive special will be broadcast on Channel 4 after The Great New Year Bake Off and before the Big Fat Quiz of The Year.

