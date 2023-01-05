The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, January 5.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of kitchen items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys.

NutriBullet Juicer and Blender

NutriBullet Juicer and Blender (Image: Aldi)

Make a shake to start the day right with this NutriBullet Juicer and Blender.

It has two different speeds and comes with a cleaning brush, recipe guide and more.

Make it yours for £74.99 via the Aldi website.

Black Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer

Black Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer (Image: Aldi)

Why not bake your way through the New Year with this Black Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer?

It comes with three bowl tools, allowing you to make bread, cheesecake and more.

Add it to your basket for £244.99 via the Aldi website.

Ambiano 4.5L Air Fryer

Ambiano 4.5L Air Fryer (Image: Aldi)

If you’re yet to hop on the air fryer trend, this could be just what you need in your kitchen.

The air fryer allows for healthier cooking without oil and has a non-stick basket.

It also features an adjustable temperature control and 30 minute timer.

The air fryer is currently sold out online but it could be yours for £39.99 in Aldi stores from January 5.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find bathroom bits, health and wellbeing equipment and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Silvercrest Heated Underblanket

Silvercrest Heated Underblanket (Image: Lidl)

This underblanket comes with six heat settings plus an extra-warm foot zone that provides extra heat.

It can automatically shut itself off and can be washed in the washing machine at 30C on a delicates cycle.

It’s available for £22.99 and you can find out more via the Lidl website.

Medisana Shiatsu Massage Cushion

Medisana Shiatsu Massage Cushion (Image: Lidl)

Sit back and relax this winter with the Medisana Shiatsu Massage Cushion.

It can be used on shoulders, neck, back and legs and has four rotating massage heads.

It’s available for £29.99 and you can find out more via the Lidl website.

Livarno Home Memory Foam Coccyx Cushion

Livarno Home Memory Foam Coccyx Cushion (Image: Lidl)

This cushion could be ideal if you sit for long periods of time.

It’s designed to relieve pressure on the coccyx and has an ergonomic shape which aims to relieve the spine and promote correct sitting posture.

It’s available for £12.99 and you can find out more via the Lidl website.

Shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.