Grab your skates - here are the celebrities and their partners taking to the ice ahead of the 2023 return of Dancing On Ice.

The hit ITV skating show will be coming back to our screens in the new year with a new set of famous faces taking to the ice.

The new celebrities will need to impress the judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse when the contest returns.

Here's when presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return to our screens for the skating series.

Meet the 2023 Dancing On Ice couples (Matt Frost/ITV) (Image: Matt Frost/ITV)

When does Dancing On Ice 2023 start?





Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday, January 15 at 6.30 pm.

The skating show will be available to watch on ITV 1 and ITVX.

A total of 11 celebrities, who will perform alongside professional ice skating dancers, are hoping to be crowned the winner of the 15th series.

Dancing On Ice 2023 line up

Five of the Dancing On Ice 2023 couples (Matt Frost/ITV) (Image: Matt Frost/ITV)

Former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, who was the first of the lineup to be announced, is partnered with Matt Evers.

Evers has been a part of Dancing On Ice since it launched in 2006.

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast Nile Wilson has been paired with new addition to the 2023 line-up, skater Olivia Smart.

One half of the 2022 Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu will be skating with professional Brendyn Hatfield.

READ MORE: See the full Dancing On Ice line up 2023 as ITV confirms celebs for new series

READ MORE: The Apprentice candidates revealed ahead of TV return this week

Ex-footballer John Fashanu will be taking to the ice with professional Alexandra Schauman and Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher will compete alongside ice dancer Sylvain Longchambon.

The Vivienne, who was the first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, will perform with professional Colin Grafton.

The lineup also includes Former The Only Way Is Essex personality Joey Essex and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer and soap star Carley Stenson and professional Mark Hanretty.

Former Liberty X pop group member Michelle Heaton and professional Lukasz Rozycki will also be battling it out to be crowned the 2023 champion.

Comedian Darren Harriott and professional Tippy Packard will also be competing in the popular ITV contest.

The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran and professional Klabera Komini will also be hoping to follow in the footsteps of former winners like Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and Regan Gascoigne.

Six of the 2023 Dancing On Ice couples (Matt Frost/ITV) (Image: Matt Frost/ITV)

Meet the Dancing On Ice 2023 couples

Here are the 2023 celebrities and their professional partners ahead of the new series:

Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Brendyn Hatfield

John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

Michelle Heaton and Lukasz Rozycki

Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard

Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX at 6.30 pm Sunday, January 15.