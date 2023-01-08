The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran is set to take to the ice in the new series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice and he says he was inspired by the courage of late bandmate Tom Parker.

Kaneswaran decided to tackle his fears and sign up for the ice-skating contest after witnessing the “infectious” courage Parker showed after his brain tumour diagnosis.

The 34-year-old singer said he had been reminded that “life was worth living” after Parker’s death in March aged 33.

He’ll join a new batch of celebrities in the 15th series of the show including Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton and more.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday (Image: PA/ITV)

Siva Kaneswaran inspired to tackle fears following bandmate’s cancer diagnosis

Kaneswaran said: “I’ve decided this year to do a lot of things that I’d never do and face my fears. Obviously, this year has been eye-opening for me with Tom and witnessing his courage, which was infectious to say the least.

“It reminded me that life was worth living and to take it all and to enjoy it.

“From that, I’ve been making decisions based on that, doing my driving test finally in Los Angeles, booking the flight I wanted to always go on, and signing up to a song-writing degree course.

“In comparison, it’s just not as scary anymore, all my fears have shrunk.”

Tom Parker announced in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.

He died at a hospice near the south-east London home he shared with his wife Kelsey and their two children.

His bandmates, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, Max George and Kaneswaran were pallbearers at his funeral.

Kaneswaran, who is partnered with professional ice-skater Klabera Komini on ITV’s Dancing On Ice, said he would “love” for his bandmates to watch him skate as it is the “scariest thing” he has ever done.

He added: “It’s always nice to get someone there in your corner in case you fall.

“Jay has obviously won Strictly Come Dancing so I need that winning attitude.

“I’d love for all the boys to come down and support me at some point. Me and Jay have done Hunted and we won that, and Jay has won Strictly Come Dancing so we’re a team of winners – it’s expected of me to win.”

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday, January 15 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.