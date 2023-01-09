Have your skates at the ready - Dancing On Ice returns to our screens this weekend with a new batch of couples.

The ITV skating show has already confirmed the 2023 celebrities and their professional ice dancing partners.

We can't wait to be reunited with presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and the judges and pick our favourites.

Only six stars will take to the ice this weekend with the remaining couples performing in week two.

Luckily, we know just the thing to warm-up these Celebrities... 🥵⛸️❄️#DancingOnIce returns next Sunday 15th January on ITV1 and @ITVX pic.twitter.com/k88aCS4fTP — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 8, 2023

Dancing On Ice couples performing in week one

Here are the six celebrities and their professional skating partners that ITV viewers will see perform in week one:

Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki

Joey Essex and Vanessa Baue

Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield

Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini

Which couples will perform in week two on Dancing On Ice?





The five remaining famous faces and their partners will follow them in week two:

Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

When does Dancing On Ice 2023 start?





Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday, January 15 at 6.30 pm.

The skating show will be available to watch on ITV 1 and ITVX.

A total of 11 celebrities, who will perform alongside professional ice skating dancers, are hoping to be crowned the winner of the 15th series.