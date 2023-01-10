Police will visit more than 1,000 homes as part of a crackdown on illegal television streaming this week.

The latest clampdown against 1,000 individuals comes as customers from a huge database have been identified, with police knocking on doors to warn people they could face prosecution as part of a major ongoing criminal investigation.

The police are targeting people who try and watch Premier League games, as well as other football from across Europe, as well as tv and movies, illegally.

It follows raids by West Mercia Police against a UK-based illegal streaming service offering entertainment and sports via modified boxes, so-called “ fire sticks” and subscriptions.

They have been joined by anti-piracy investigators FACT in Operation Raider.

People who receive a door knock could be served with notices, ordering them to stop immediately, and warning them of the consequences if they carry on streaming content illegally.

The crackdown is supported by the likes of the Premier League and broadcasters such as Sky, BT Sport and Amazon.

Detective Inspector Matt McNellis, of West Mercia’s Cyber Crime Specialist Operation, told The Mirror: “We are able to deploy cutting-edge digital tactics to identify and detect people who break the law before carrying out enforcement activity in concert with our partners.

“Often, illegal streaming is used to fund Serious Organised Crime and West Mercia Cybercrime Unit is committed to interdicting this source of criminal revenue and reducing the harm organised crime groups can do to our communities.”

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson, of the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit, added: “Accessing films, TV series and live sports events from unauthorised sources is illegal, can expose consumers to risks such as data theft and malware, and can help fund organised criminal groups.”

Speaking to The Mirror, FACT Chief Executive, Kieron Sharp, said: “We would like to thank the Government Agency Intelligence Network (GAIN), the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU), West Mercia Police, and other police forces across the country, for their support to help ensure that the public are made aware of the dangers of using illegal streaming services and, more importantly, that they understand that there is the risk of criminal prosecution.”