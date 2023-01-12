The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, January 5.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find Aldi’s Baby Event amongst its middle aisle with items ranging from bibs and bodysuits to nursery furniture and toys.

Grey Wardrobe, Cot and Changing Unit

If you’re looking for nursery furniture and want it all to match, this bundle could be ideal.

It’s also available in white and items are sold separately – perfect if you just want to buy one or two of the items.

Make the set yours for £349.97 via the Aldi website.

Nuby Gold & Pink Ball Pit

Keep your little one entertained with this Nuby Gold & Pink Ball Pit.

The grey ball pit is also available with turquoise and mint or blue and silver balls. The ball pit comes with 200 coloured balls.

It has a removable and washable cover for easy cleaning and could be yours for £39.99 each via the Aldi website as it’s currently in the sale with 20% off - the non-sale price is £49.99.

Kinderkraft Lovi 3-In-1 Cradle

This can be used as either a rocking cradle, cot or travel cot.

Its design allows for easy folding and transporting, ideal if you need to pack it up and take it with you.

It also comes with a washable mattress and three hanging toys so your baby can be entertained.

This is available for the sale price of £49.99 via the Aldi website and it’s currently sold out online but you can look out for it in stores from January 12. The non-sale price is £59.99.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find loungewear, household bits and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle, which can be found on their website here.

Esmara/Livergy Plush Jumper

This unisex jumper could be just what you need to keep warm and cosy in the house during the winter.

It has a pouch pocket and customers can choose from pink, grey or navy.

It’s available for £12.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Addis 12m Heated Wing Clothes Airer

This heated airer is said to use less energy than a tumble dryer and could be just what you need to get the washing dry indoors.

When you’re not using the heated airer, you can fold it down and put away.

The heated airer is available for £49.99 on the Lidl website.