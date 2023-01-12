Lidl’s middle aisle offers customers all kinds of things from gardening tools to household items and from today the supermarket is selling a heated airer.

A heated airer can dry washing inside when the weather is not so great outside and the supermarket claims it uses less energy than a tumble dryer, saving you money and energy.

The airer has fold-out wings, giving you 12m of space to hang and dry your wet laundry.

It is also said to be quicker at drying washing than an ordinary indoor airer.

The Addis 12m Heated Wing Clothes Airer is available to buy in Lidl stores from January 12 (Image: Lidl)

Lidl says it’s quick and easy to assemble plus when you’re done using it, the heated airer can be folded down and stored away until its next use.

Customers who buy this Addis 12m Heated Wing Clothes Airer from Lidl, will get a one-year warranty with the item.

The heated airer is available to buy from January 12 (Image: Lidl)

It’s available from Thursday, January 12 and costs £49.99.

Lidl shoppers aren’t able to order from the website so they will need to head to their local store to check stock.