Costco has confirmed it is stocking viral drink Prime this week, and its cheaper than Asda.

The popular drink, marketed by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, is now available from Costco.

Having previously been sold in Asda for £2 a bottle, fans will be able to get their hands on a crate of 12 bottles for £18.58, meaning each bottle will cost £1.55.

KSI has urged fans not to pay over the odds for the drink.

After clips went viral of a family buying the crate of the popular drink from an off-licence for £1200, KSI said: “stop buying at these prices”.

In a TikTok he yells: “No! He can’t keep getting away with this. Stop buying at these prices!”

Find out where you can get Prime near you

With such high demand, Prime has been selling out quickly, with many bottles appearing for sale elsewhere at a much-heightened price.

If you have been on the lookout for where you can get a bottle, Prime now has its own stock checker app that reveals where you can find the drink across the UK.

The app costs £0.89 to download, but codes to get it for free are regularly posted on the Prime Tracker UK Twitter account.

What is Prime Hydration?





The drink comes in a number of different flavours including Lemon Lime, Tropical Punch, Ice Pop and Blue Raspberry.

The drink is made up of 10 per cent coconut water and 825 milligrams of electrolytes.

On the website, the YouTube stars wrote: “We created PRIME to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function. ​

“We dropped our first product, PRIME Hydration in 2022 and since then, we've continued to worked countless hours to expand in retailers, reach new markets and formulate new products we know you'll love.​

“We’ve been humbled by the process of creating a real brand & surpassing some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. As underdogs, we always cherish the opportunity to show the world what’s possible.​

“Now that we’re both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit.”