Dancing On Ice returned to our screens this weekend as a new batch of celebrities took to the ice.

This year’s lineup will see former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, former footballer John Fashanu, last year's winner of Love Island Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast Nile Wilson, and Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher compete.

UK viewers can make a difference at home by voting for their favourite dancers to keep them in the competition.

Votes during Sunday’s episode mean that Love Island’s Ekin-Su and professional partner Brendyn Hatfield are in the skate-off next week.

Your votes mean @ekinsuofficial & @BrendynHatfield will face the first skate-off next week! ⚔️⛸️



Find out who they will be competing against next Sunday at 6:30pm on ITV1 and @ITVX 💃#DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/FwJNPtMLej — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 15, 2023

Their opponents are not yet known as the second half of celebrities are still yet to dance – they’ll perform on the show on Sunday, January 22.

If you’re wondering how you can make a difference by voting, here’s what you need to do.

How to vote for celebrities on Dancing On Ice 2023

Those wanting to vote to keep their favourite celebrities dancing can do so in a couple of ways.

Voting is open for Dancing On Ice viewers in the UK, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands, the ITV website explains.

Viewers can either vote by phone or online, here’s how.

Each contestant has a mobile short dial code (MSDC) and when the vote is opened on the show, UK viewers can call the seven-digit number to place their vote.

All they have to do is dial the number and listen to the message which will confirm that the vote has been counted.

That was a medal-worthy performance, if you ask us! 🏅Olympian @NileMW and his partner @oliviaxsmart close the performances for week 1 with the highest score of the night, 29.5 ⛸️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/0PpL5hubHZ — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 15, 2023

It’s important to note that each vote via a UK mobile costs 35p.

Votes can only be placed via a mobile number, not a landline or any other way.

For those wanting to vote for free, can vote via the ITV or STV websites and the terms and conditions of each voting method can be found via the ITV website.

Viewers will need to register via the website and up to a maximum of five votes will be allowed per mobile number that’s registered.

There isn’t a charge for using the website to vote although viewers will need to be mindful of any internet service provider fees that may be applied when voting.

If viewers don’t use all five of their votes, the remaining votes will be scrapped at the end of each voting window.

Always keep an eye on when the voting is closed so that your vote counts.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, January at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.