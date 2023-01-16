Love Island is back to brighten up our winter with a new series but what happened to the show's previous winners?

The ITV dating show returns for its ninth season (and second Winter series) on January 16 and we are thrilled to return to the world of grafting by the firepit, bombshells and dramatic recouplings.

It is the second instalment of its winter spin-off in South Africa after the series was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

As we celebrate a new group of singles heading to the sun, here are all the islanders who have won the series and where they are now.

Love Island winners so far

2015 Love Island winners - Jess Hayes and Max Morley

Max Morley and Jess Hayes were the first couple to win Love Island after the dating show was revived in 2015.

There were high hopes for this new reality TV couple, but sadly they lasted only six weeks in the real world.

Since leaving the villa, they have both forged careers on social media.

Former cricketer Max has recently delighted fans with festive photos of his baby son Brooklyn B Morley on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Jess moved on with Dan Lawry and the pair have a son called Presley, together.

However, the pair broke up following the loss of their second child Teddy, and she is now engaged to a businessman called Zeb.

2016 Love Island winners - Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

The 2016 winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are a Love Island success story.

In December 2017 the couple took their relationship to another level when they welcomed a son together, Freddie-George.

The couple announced that they were expecting a baby two weeks after they separated, but actually reunited weeks before the birth.

They tied the knot in 2019 and showed off their wedding in a spread with OK! magazine.

The pair welcomed a second child - their daughter Delilah - in July 2020.

2017 Love Island winners - Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay. Credit: PA

Although Amber and Kem were quick to get together in the villa, their relationship ended within six months of leaving the show.

The reality TV show couple announced the news via a joint statement, writing: “With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends.”

Amber, who is also a singer and dancer, appeared in the West End musical 9 to 5 and her sister has since appeared on Britain's Got Talent.

In October 2017, Kem and fellow Love Island contestant Chris Hughes released a single, “Little Bit Leave It”, which reached number 15 on the charts and he then went on to star in Dancing On Ice.

2018 Love Island winners - Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham. Credit: PA

Danny Dyer’s daughter, Dani, and Jack Fincham were the 2018 contest's runaway favourites.

But by December 2018, Dani announced on her Instagram that the pair had split with her Dad following up an odd denial on the Jonathan Ross Show afterwards.

But four months later, Jack confirmed the news after a total of nine months together.

Dani, who is now a mum to baby Santiago, recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen.

Meanwhile, Jack had a baby daughter called Blossom with one-time fling Casey Ranger but the pair did not stay together.

2019 Love Island winners - Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea. Credit: PA

When Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won the show in 2019, the result came as a shock to many who thought that Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague were going to win.

The romance sadly didn't last with the couple splitting just five weeks after their victory.

When she appeared on Loose Women, Amber revealed that O’Shea dumped her over the phone.

Amber came out as gay in a series of tweets in July 2022 where she declared that "switching teams was the best decision I made in my life."

2020 Winter Love Island winners - Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp. credit: PA

The winners of Love Island's first-ever winter series in South Africa.

Paige and Finn beat favourites Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman to be given the title and share the £50,000 prize money.

It was a moving final which was dedicated to Caroline Flack since it aired just over a week after her death.

The couple is still going strong and has made appearances on Love Island 's spin-off segment After Sun after their time on the show.

2021 Love Island winners - Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Millie Court and Liam Reardon. Credit: Sam Russell/ PA

Millie and Liam won the 2021 series of Love Island.

Liam is from Merthyr Tydfil in Wales, while Millie is from Essex so fans were concerned that their relationship wouldn't survive the distance.

But after leaving the villa, the couple moved into together in a £1 million home in Essex.

Sadly, the couple announced in July that had split up through a shocking Instagram statement.

2022 Love Island winners - Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned the winners of Love Island in 2022.

Both entering as bombshells, they endured many trials and arguments through recouplings, Casa Amor and fiery arguments

Since leaving the show, the couple signed a deal to have their own ITV travel show - Homecomings - which shows the pair visiting each other's families and home countries.

Ekin-Su is also currently appearing on the new series of Dancing On Ice alongside her professional skating partner Brendyn Hatfield.