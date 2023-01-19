Love is in the air at Aldi as it announced its new range of heart-shaped food, perfect for Valentine’s Day.

The range is available from January 29, giving you plenty of time to prepare the perfect night for your Valentine.

The range includes sweet treats such as the Valentine’s Heart Shaped Cookie (£2.49, 149g) and the Love Heart Brioche (£2.49, 350g).

Breakfast in bed? These Heart Shaped Crumpets (£1.09, pack of 2) also arrive in stores on January 29 and will help make the perfect, romantic breakfast.

Aldi's Valentine's Day treats

And that’s not all, Aldi’s Specially Selected Heart Shaped Sharing Bread with Camembert (£3.99, 300g) is on the menu, perfect for sharing.

Aldi heart shaped chicken nuggets (Image: Aldi)

For pasta lovers, shoppers can choose the delicious Heart Shaped Lobster Filled Pasta (£2.99, 250g), bursting with sweet, succulent lobster meat – a luxury option without the price tag.

Aldi’s Specially Selected Sirloin Steaks with Peppercorn Butter (£7.49, pack of 2). The succulent steaks are topped with heart-shaped peppercorn butter and are the perfect main course this Valentine’s. To accompany, try Aldi’s Carlos Heart Shaped Mini Garlic Pizza Bread (£1.29, 145g). Or for a tasty bite, Aldi’s adorable heart-shaped Chicken Love Nuggets (£2.79, 350g) are back on sale from February 9.

For a light dessert, why not try a pâtissier classic with Aldi’s Heart Shaped Macarons (£2.99, 90g). A delicious almond biscuit filled with a choice of white chocolate and raspberry or white chocolate and vanilla-flavoured ganache, these delicate macarons are perfect to finish off any meal as a dessert. These are also available at the later date of February 9.