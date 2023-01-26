The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, January 26.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of home and bathroom bits amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys.

Kirkton House Chest of Drawers

Kirkton House Chest of Drawers (Image: Aldi)

If you spent the time after Christmas and before New Year having a clear out, this chest of drawers could be ideal for keeping your space organised.

There are two large drawers and two small drawers for storage.

For £79.99, this is available to order online only via the Aldi website.

Crane Fitness Massage Gun

Crane Fitness Massage Gun (Image: Aldi)

This massage gun can be used for massages before and/or after sports.

It comes with five different heads (fork, flat, ball, cone, thumb) and helps to relax strained muscles.

For £39.99, this massage gun is available in-store and online from January 26 via the Aldi website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find clothing, plants and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Esmara Ladies’ Thermal Base Layer Top

Esmara Ladies’ Thermal Base Layer Top (Image: Lidl)

Lidl has a range of clothing including this base layer top.

The top has a warm brushed lining and is available in berry and black.

There are matching leggings also available.

Male base layer tops and leggings are also available.

The Esmara Ladies’ Thermal Base Layer Top will set you back £6.99 and you can find out more via the Lidl website.

Shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.