Veganuary may be almost over but for lifelong vegans and those adapting to the lifestyle, you still want to be able to find tasty and affordable substitutes.

Aldi is always the go-to for cheap alternatives, but what about its vegan selection?

The supermarket has introduced some exciting new products to the range, take a look and see what we thought.

Aldi vegan cheese

The success of any good vegan range is, in my opinion, a good cheese. Good vegan cheeses are few and far between and finding one that suits your tastes can take a lot of trial and error.

Aldi doesn’t just have one cheese to choose from, but several.

The cheddar cheese and Greek-style cheese were delicious, and the spreadable Garlic & Herb soft cheese came in as our number two favourite.

Yes, pineapple does belong on pizza! And so does Aldi's vegan mozarella (Image: Newsquest)

But to top the list was the grated mozzarella. Not being a fan of normal mozzarella, I was hesitant to add this alternative to my homemade pizza. But I was pleasantly surprised!

The cheese does melt, a sometimes rarity for vegan cheese, although it does transform into a translucent appearance. However, don’t be put off, the taste is far nicer than any non-vegan mozzarella (in my opinion).

Aldi vegan sandwiches

While vegan meal deal options are now fairly commonplace for supermarkets, this hasn’t always been the case.

Aldi’s vegan twist on classic sandwiches is a welcome addition to the market. The range includes the Plant Menu Vegan Deep Fill VLT Sandwich, Plant Menu No Duck Hoisin Wrap and the Plant Menu Vegan Deeper Fill Prawn Cocktail Sandwich, and while the first two were delicious, it was the Prawn Cocktail Sandwich that won us over.

From appearance alone, you double-check that it is actually vegan, looking so much like a regular prawn sandwich.

My long-term vegan friend was so alarmed at the taste, commenting how much it tasted like the “real thing”.

Aldi's vegan sandwiches... none for dogs! (Image: Newsquest)

Aldi “fakeaway” vegan range

Another highlight of the range is the Plant Menu Hoisin No Duck Meal Kit, which is one of my favourite takeaway orders.

Much like the wrap counterpart, the meal kit was tasty, affordable and so like a regular Hoisin Duck.

The fakeaway range stocks far more than just this, so be sure to check out what other options you can get if you’re trying to cut down costs this month.

Aldi vegan range essentials

And while these items are a great edition, you can still find all the vegan classics at your Aldi store. From tofu to dairy alternative milks and even vegan steak.

Head to your local Aldi to try all these items and more.