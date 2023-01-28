The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from Valentine’s Day bargains to Six Nations must haves.

Whether it’s Aldi Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, January 29.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

Men's Gentleman Eau De Toilette

Treat any man in your life to a new fragrance this Valentine’s Day with this Lacura Men's Gentleman Eau De Toilette. The must-have scent is available for £5.99 from Aldi this week.

Lime & Basil Hurricane Candle 2.5kg

You can treat your senses this Valentine’s Day with this four wick candle by Hotel Collection. The candle is available to pre-order from Aldi now for £24.99.

Valentine's Yours & Mine Twin Mugs

You can cosy up with a hot beverage this Valentine's Day but you will have to be quick as stock is selling out. This twin-set of Valentine’s mugs is available at Aldi for £4.99.

Lidl Middle Aisle

Authentic Originals Men’s or Ladies’ Rugby Shirt

With the Six Nations just around the corner you can show your national pride with this Lidl rugby jersey. It is available for Scotland, Wales or England at £15.99 at Lidl this week.

Hy-pro Official 6 Nations 2023 Ball

You can support Wales, Scotland or England during the Six Nations tournament and get into the spirit with an officially licensed midi sized rugby ball – available for £8.99 from Lidl this week.

Authentic Originals Rugby Hoodie

Available in all sizes from small to XXL, this hoodie comes in Welsh, English and Scottish variations. You can pick it up in the Lidl Middle Aisle this week for £15.99.