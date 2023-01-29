WE'VE GOT A TEXT! A new bombshell is entering the villa on Sunday but who is Samie Elishi?

In a first look of Sunday's episode, ITV teased even more grafting and gossip as well as the entrance of a brand new singleton to shake things up.

Samie’s arrival is broken via a text to the villa boys, read by semi-pro footballer Tom Clare: “Boys, grab a drink and head to the sundeck to meet Samie #HappyHour #GetOnJob.”

The excitement doesn't go unnoticed by the girls when they hear the boys cheer from the girl's dressing room.

Samie Elishi will make her entrance on the hit ITV2 dating show during Sunday evening’s episode. ( Lifted Entertainment/ ITV) (Image: Lifted Entertainment/ ITV)

Aussie lass Jessie asked: “What are they doing?”.

Lana quizzes: “What’s going on? What if they’ve got a text?”

Here's everything you need to know about new girl Samie Elishi as she causes a stir in Sunday's show.

Meet the Love Island bombshell Samie Elishi

Age: 22

From: London

Job: Senior Estate Agent Coordinator

In her entrance interview with ITV, Samie was asked why Love Island and why now?

Samie replied: "All my single friends are starting to settle down, so whenever I suggest a girls’ trip, everyone’s staying in with their boyfriends. I want someone to do that with, too!

When she was asked what she thought she would bring to the villa, she responded: "Honesty. I’m a really honest person and I have no filter. I won’t take rubbish from anyone, especially when it comes to guys!"

ITV then asked her to give her 'elevator pitch’ for why someone should want to date you?

Samie pitched: "I’m fun and I’m fit! I’ve got to back myself or no one else will!"

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV X.