WE'VE GOT A TEXT! A new bombshell is entering the villa on Sunday but who is Samie Elishi?
In a first look of Sunday's episode, ITV teased even more grafting and gossip as well as the entrance of a brand new singleton to shake things up.
Samie’s arrival is broken via a text to the villa boys, read by semi-pro footballer Tom Clare: “Boys, grab a drink and head to the sundeck to meet Samie #HappyHour #GetOnJob.”
The excitement doesn't go unnoticed by the girls when they hear the boys cheer from the girl's dressing room.
Aussie lass Jessie asked: “What are they doing?”.
Lana quizzes: “What’s going on? What if they’ve got a text?”
Here's everything you need to know about new girl Samie Elishi as she causes a stir in Sunday's show.
Meet the Love Island bombshell Samie Elishi
Age: 22
From: London
Job: Senior Estate Agent Coordinator
In her entrance interview with ITV, Samie was asked why Love Island and why now?
Samie replied: "All my single friends are starting to settle down, so whenever I suggest a girls’ trip, everyone’s staying in with their boyfriends. I want someone to do that with, too!
When she was asked what she thought she would bring to the villa, she responded: "Honesty. I’m a really honest person and I have no filter. I won’t take rubbish from anyone, especially when it comes to guys!"
ITV then asked her to give her 'elevator pitch’ for why someone should want to date you?
Samie pitched: "I’m fun and I’m fit! I’ve got to back myself or no one else will!"
Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV X.
