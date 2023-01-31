Aldi has announced its Valentine’s meal deals for 2023 and if you’re looking to wine and dine on a budget, then it’s the perfect place to go.

The meals cost from as little as £3.84 a person as you choose to indulge in a three-course meal including heart-shaped lobster pasta, scallop and champagne gratins and other options, including plant-based.

It comes as a range of Aldi’s Valentine’s products have been named a winner in the annual Good Housekeeping Institute Valentine’s Taste Test, with the supermarket also being named the ‘Best for Steak’.

There are several meal options, from Italian to seafood, there’s something for everyone this Valentine’s.

Aldi's Valentines Heart Shaped Cookie is just £2.49 (Image: Aldi)

Aldi’s Italian Valentine’s meal deal

£3.84 per person without wine, £5.83 with wine

Enjoy a taste of Italy this Valentine’s Day with Aldi’s Mini Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.29, 145g). For a showstopping main, serve up the Heart Shaped Lobster Filled Pasta (250g) for just £2.99. Romantic and rich, this seafood-based pasta is the key to their heart this Valentine’s Day. Finish off with the spectacular Specially Selected Chocolate Vegan Melt in the Middle Heart (£2.99, 180g) before washing it all down with a glass of the Grapevine Pinot Grigio (50cl, £3.99).

Aldi steak Valentine’s meal deal

£6.77 per person without wine, £8.72 with wine

For the meat lovers, start with the Chicken Love Nuggets (£2.99, 350g), before filling their stomachs and their hearts with the Ashfields 21 Days Matured British Beef Steak (£2.89, 227g each). Serve alongside the tasty Specially Selected Wagyu Basted Thick Cut Chips (£2.29, 400g).

Finish the meal with a sharing dessert like the Valentine’s Heart Shaped Cookie (£2.49, 149g) and pair with a bottle of the Grapevine Merlot (£3.89, 75cl) to complete this meat-feast meal for under £10.

Aldi seafood Valentine’s meal deal

£5.99 per person without wine, £7.93 with wine

Seafood lovers look no further this Valentine’s as Aldi launches a range of fish mains and starters just in time for the big day.

Pick up Aldi’s Specially Selected Scallop & Champagne Gratins (£3.99, 200g) for a single serving of decadence at a purse-friendly price. Catch up over a light and healthy main with the Specially Selected Tuna Steaks (£4.99, 2 pack) and indulge over dessert with the delicious Profiterole Stack (£2.99, 8 pack) that’s ideal for dinner date sharing. For a three-course meal under £8, accompany the Grapevine Sauvignon Blanc (£3.89, 75cl).

Aldi’s vegetarian Valentine’s meal deal (Image: Aldi)

Aldi’s vegetarian Valentine’s meal deal

£4.78 per person without wine, £7.27 with wine

Hot on the heels of Veganuary, there’s something for everyone this Valentine’s Day as Aldi serves up a meat and dairy-free three-course bonanza, starting with a creamy vegan Mushroom Arancini (£2.99, 180g).

Win them over with a taste of the Specially Selected Vegan Pies (£1.79 each, 250g) and melt their hearts with the chocolatey Specially Selected Vegan Melt in the Middle Heart (£2.99, 180g).

Add some fizz with the Costellore Vegan Prosecco Vino Frizzante (75cl) for just £4.99.

Aldi’s new Valentine’s range is available in store from February 9.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices - costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We're making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost of living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch.

Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.