The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from garden bargains to DIY must haves.

Whether it’s Aldi Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, February 5.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

Gardenline Compact Bistro Set

You can upgrade your outdoor space with this Gardenline Compact Bistro Set. This elegant, space-saving and stylish set will look great in your garden. It can be yours for £149.99 from Aldi’s Specialbuys section this week.

Gardenline Steel Fire Pit 60cm

This heavy duty fire pit is durable and comes complete with an oiled steel bowl that sits on three stable legs. It is practical, with a stylish design, and is available for £44.99 from Aldi this week in their Specialbuys section.

Gardenline Gas Pizza Oven

The hugely popular gas pizza oven is back in Aldi’s Specialbuys section. This stylish, innovative and durable oven provides an exciting method to cook outdoors. You'll be able to create crisp charred crusts alongside gooey pools of tomato and cheese. Plus, this mini oven features wheels and a handle for effortless transportation across your garden. It is available from Aldi for £199.99 this week.

Lidl Middle Aisle

Parkside 20V Cordless Jigsaw

Lidl has everything you need for your toolkit in their middle aisle this weekend, including this cordless jigsaw. It is available for £29.99 from Lidl this week.

Parkside 20V Cordless Angle Grinder

Continuing the DIY theme in Lidl’s middle aisle this weekend is this angle grinder, available for £34.99. The compact tool is perfect for cutting, grinding and brushing, and is suitable for use on metal, stone, tiles wood and plastic.

Parkside 20V Cordless Soldering Station

Also in Lidl’s middle aisle this weekend is this cordless soldering station, which could be yours for just £12.99. It comes with integrated storage for soldering sponge and soldering tips and includes a three-year warranty.