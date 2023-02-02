With Valentine’s Day around the corner, you don’t need to break the bank to make it a special day.

If you want to add a touch of romance to your day, why not indulge in one of Asda’s famed heart-shaped pizzas?

The much-loved heart-shaped pizza is available on Asda’s popular pizza counters and online now, priced at just £4.00 individually.

However, shoppers who pick up one Valentine's pizza and one bottle of Extra Special Prosecco (£8.00) will also receive £1.50 in their Asda Rewards cash pots (running for the duration heart-shaped pizzas are on sale).

Make Asda's heart-shaped pizza your own at the counter

The thin and crispy, heart-shaped classic is freshly topped in-store and can be purchased with a range of toppings including; Cheese Meltdown, Very Veggie Supreme (suitable for vegetarians), Mighty Meat Feast, The Sizzler and Pepperoni Feast.

Asda brings back its famed heart shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day (Image: Asda)

This means there is something for everyone, whether you’re settling in for a romantic movie night or planning a special “Galentine’s” dinner with friends.

Ahead of the holiday, social media users have been trying their hand at creating their own, homemade heart-shaped pizzas ahead of Valentine’s Day, and #heartpizza has had a whopping 72 million views in recent years with comments from followers saying they “make 'the cutest date night at home'”.

Asda’s oven-ready offering provides the ideal excuse to tap into the trend whilst avoiding the mess and enjoying your favourite from the selection of flavours available.

The Heart Shaped Pizza is available in over 460 stores across the United Kingdom now, and the Very Veggie Supreme and Mighty Meat feast can also be ordered at asda.com from February 7.

Kathryn Saveall, Product Development Manager at Asda, said: “Our customers love our Heart Shaped Pizza, we just can’t help but bring it back. The stone-baked pizzas are perfect for couples or groups of friends, allowing for an easy but tasty and on-theme meal and - leaving more time for romance and fun!”

If pizza isn’t your thing, Asda has also recently announced its Valentine’s Meal deal. Shoppers can pick up a starter, main, two sides, dessert, and wine or chocolates for only £15, not forgetting the free Sky Movies voucher. The deal features 17 all-new options, plus returning favourites and vegan offerings across all courses of the meal – available from February 9-14.