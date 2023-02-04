Tesco, Aldi, M&S and Asda are among the UK supermarkets with 'do not eat' warnings currently in place on some of their products.

Food recalls have been issued at a number of leading supermarkets for a variety of reasons, including an outbreak of disease causing bacteria as well as some products containing pieces of plastic.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Tesco recall

Tesco has issued a recall of its Creamfields Grated Cheddar as it may contain small pieces of plastic, making it unsafe to eat.

The affected products have a packet size of 500g and a best before date of March 23, 2023.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned customers who have bought the cheese not to eat it.

They said: "Tesco is recalling the above product from customers. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers.

"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

"If you have bought the above product, do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt is required.

"If you would like any further information, please contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555."

Aldi recall

Aldi is recalling various Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because they contain milk, peanuts or soya which are not declared on the label.

The undeclared ingredients make them a health risk for anyone with allergies or intolerances to either milk, peanuts or soya.

The affected products are mint, peanut butter, jaffa orange, cookie dough, salted caramel and birthday cake flavoured.

The recall affects all batch codes of those flavours.

An FSA spokesman said: "Aldi is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

"The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

"This notice explains to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

"If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy to peanuts, and/or an allergy to soya do not eat them.

"Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. For further information, please contact Aldi customer services at help.aldi.co.uk or phone them on 0800 042 0800."

Asda recall

Asda is taking the precautionary action of recalling Asda White Lasagne Sauce because of a possible microbiological contamination risk due to a production fault.

The issue only affects products sold at Asda stores in the North West of England, North Midlands and North Wales.

Product details:

Asda White Lasagne Sauce

Pack size: 480g

Best before: 03 February 2024

M&S recall

Marks & Spencer has issued a recall and "do not eat" warning after a popular own-brand product was found to pose an allergy risk to some customers.

The warning affects some of the supermarket's M&S Belgian Dark Chocolate, which has been found to contain milk despite it not being labelled on the packaging.

The recall affects 180g packs of the chocolate with best before dates of November 9, 2023.

The barcode on the affected products is 29087570.

Ardo recall

The FSA along with Ardo NV are recalling the Ardo Fruitberry mix after Hepatitis A was discovered in the product.

Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice.

Anyone who has purchased the product should not eat it, but return it to the store for a full refund.

Product details:

Ardo Fruitberry mix