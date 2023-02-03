Lidl has launched a new scheme which could see shoppers win £10,000 for buying fruit and veg at the supermarket.

Customers will be able to collect stamps on their new Fruit and Veg Stamp card to be entered in with a chance of winning a huge cash prize.

The supermarket has launched the new initiative on its Lidl Plus app, and will reward customers for purchasing fresh fruit and veg in store until March 1.

Customers who choose to take part will earn a stamp on their card for every £5 spent in store on fresh fruit and vegetables over the next month.

Shoppers must complete their stamp card by collecting four stamps, with each completed card earning one entry into the prize draw, where they win shop coupons or a £10,000 cash prize.

There are up to 100,000 fruit and veg coupons to be won as well as the big cash prize, but customers could also choose to pay it forward and translate their coupon into a £1 donation to Lidl’s Community Fund.

The offer is only available to customers who opt-in to the Prize Draw within the Lidl Plus app and scan the app whilst making a qualifying purchase.

With no limit to how many Fruit and Veg Stamps Lidl shoppers can collect over the Prize Draw period and 100,001 prizes on offer, customers are able to enter the Prize Draw multiple times.