Which? has been named the cheapest supermarket in the UK for January with various top-named brands featuring among the most affordable for shoppers.

The consumer group ranked shop chains like Tesco and Lidl among its cheapest with the winner claiming the honour for the eighth time in a row.

The winning supermarket could save shoppers £25.68 compared to the most expensive one on the list.

Which? names the UK's cheapest supermarket for January

Which? named Aldi the cheapest supermarket in the UK for January 2023, stating that it is around £26 cheaper than Waitrose, the most expensive on the list.

Of the findings, Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “We know just how important it is for families up and down the nation to find ways to cut costs anyway they can, and at Aldi we are dedicated to keeping prices low and quality high across all our products.

“The latest findings from Which? show that customers can save themselves over £25 on just one basket by choosing Aldi – that’s not just pocket change.

"The fact that Which? have found Aldi to be cheapest for eight months in a row is a testament to our commitment to our shoppers.”

This news comes as Aldi unveiled its Valentine's range with themed 'meal deals' from just £3.84 per person and a dozen red roses available from February 11 for only £4.49.

Full list of UK supermarkets and their average basket price

The stores and their average basket prices are as follows:

Aldi - £82.03

Lidl - £84.07

Tesco - £93.80

Asda - £95.32

Sainsbury’s - £95.65

Morrisons - £96.58

Ocado - £100.87

Waitrose - £107.71

Which? revealed Aldi to be £11.77 cheaper than Tesco and £13.62 cheaper than Sainsbury’s with Lidl close behind the winner.