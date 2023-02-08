Renovating a house, adding a loft or adding an extension can be an exciting prospect for many who are looking to improve their property.
However, getting planning permission to actually implement those changes can sometimes be a tricky business.
You might wonder where it is statistically the least likely you'll get your planning permission request approved, and Toolstation has looked into this with some new research.
To get data, Toolstation sent FOI requests to local councils across the UK, asking for the total number of planning applications submitted, granted, declined, and appealed throughout 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Why is a planning permission request usually denied?
There are many reasons why a planning permission request can be denied, but the topmost reasons are:
- The work involves a listed property
- The property is located in a protected area
- The building would overlook another property of a neighbour
- The building would block or restrict the daylight of a neighbour
- The work would impact local trees
Top 10 areas with the most denied planning permission requests
1. Swansea - 22%
2. Luton - 21%
3. Burnley - 18%
4. Bradford - 16%
5. Bournemouth - 15%
5= Bedford - 15%
6. Maidstone - 14%
7. Stoke-on-Trent - 11%
7= Lancaster - 11%
8. Brighton - 9%
9. Eastbourne - 8%
9= Christchurch - 8%
9= Exeter - 8%
9= Sheffield - 8%
Although Swansea tops out for most declined applications, it does grant the highest number of appeals.
In fact, 100% of planning permission appeals over the past three years have been granted in this city.
This is followed by Nottingham with 47%, and Stoke-on-Trent with 46%.
