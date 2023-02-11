As you watch the islanders crack on, you may be teased with the idea of applying for this year’s show, and applications are open now!

You could be one of the next islanders to enter the villa and get heads turning on the next season.

ITV said: “ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.”

So how do you apply?

How to apply for Love Island

To apply you must be 18 or over. Also before beginning your application you must go through eligibility requirements, terms and conditions, privacy and other formalities to ensure you can apply.

To apply you must fill out a form on the ITV website which you can find here.

The form states: “The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.”

Once you have filled out the first application, you will be redirected to fill out an official Entry Form. The website advises filling out as much of this as you can.

A known element of the entry form involves an audition video. Past islanders such as Laura Anderson and Amy Hart have shared their videos after their appearances on the show, giving hints and tips to prospective applicants.

In her audition video which she posted to YouTube, season 5 contestant Amy Hart gave the following advice for those applying:

"Be yourself - you’ll soon get found out. And it’ll be even harder to keep up a facade when you’re in the villa.

"Be honest - don’t pretend to be a rocket scientist if you’re not. But if you are, shout it from the rooftops!

"Be creative and show your personality - remember, it’s for a TV show!

"Make an effort with your appearance. Don’t just roll out of bed in your pyjamas with last night’s make up on!"