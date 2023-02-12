Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, February 12.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and more.

Kirkton House Chest of Drawers

Do you want to give your house a spruce this winter? Treat your bedroom to a new chest of drawers.

With a wall attachment for stability, there are two large drawers and two small drawers featuring a stylish, engraved design.

Make it yours for £79.99 via the Aldi website only as it’s an online exclusive.

Hallway Shoe Rack Unit with Mirror

It's never too early for a Spring clean and this shoe rack and mirror could do just the trick.

Designed by Kirkton House, the slick but functional furniture gives you easy access to your belongings and can easily be attached to the wall to maximise space.

Available exclusively online, the shoe rack and mirror is currently 25% off and can be yours for £29.99 via the Aldi website.

See more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find office supplies and electricals, bits for the garden and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Parkside Paint Sprayer

If you've got an itch to do some DIY, head over to Lidl for the Parkside Paint Sprayer.

Apply paint to smooth and textured surfaces with three adjustable spray patterns.

It also comes with a three-year warranty, a cleaning brush and a cleaning needle for clearing the riser pipe and nozzles.

Pick up yours for £29.99 via the Lidl website.

Parkside 12V Cordless Precision Drill Grinder

Ideal for all of your drilling, grinding, cutting and engraving needs, add this Cordless Precision Drill Grinder to your basket.

With 44 attachments and a three-year warranty, the drill has a rotation speed control from 5000 to 25000rpm and has a compact, non-slip design.

Take yours homes for £19.99 via the Lidl website.

See more of Lidl’s middle aisle items via the website.