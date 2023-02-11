The demand for these kitchen-top appliances has skyrocketed over the last few years with Google search demand rising by 206%.

With such bulky items taking up more and more surface space, the experts over at Magnet have warned about a few mistakes users make.

Jen Nash, Design Excellence Manager at Magnet, said: "Whilst the layout of integrated appliances such as hobs and fridges are regularly spoken about and considered in kitchen design, the layout and storage of everyday countertop appliances are often overlooked and done inefficiently.

Air fryers are taking up much more room in our kitchens as they grow in popularity (Image: Canva)

From a practical perspective, not only can this create a cluttered and disorganised kitchen space, but it can also lead to safety hazards and decrease the lifespan of specific appliances.’’

The air fryer mistakes people make that could be hazardous

The experts listed several don'ts when it comes to your air fryer:

Don't place the air fryer on tea towels

The experts said of this hazardous habit: "In a bid to stop them from slipping or minimising mess, a common mistake people make with air fryers, or any heat-emitting appliances, is placing them on tea towels. Due to the intense heat an air fryer can produce, they should never be placed on any flammable materials like tea towels or carpets as this is a potential fire hazard.’’

Don't keep rarely used appliances on countertops

The experts warned: "Although designed for countertop use, the last thing you want on your kitchen counters is an abundance of appliances. This only amounts to clutter and more cleaning as a result of food splatter.

"Scrutinise your appliances and group them by use: those that are used daily (such as kettles and toasters), frequently used (such as air fryers), rarely used (such as seasonal appliances like ice cream makers and slow cookers) and those that are never used.

"A great rule of thumb for an organised kitchen is to then keep the appliances you use daily on countertops for easy access and minimal fuss. Store frequently used appliances in easily accessible or low cabinets. Then, for rarely used appliances, store them away in top cabinet space. Countertop or low-cabinet kitchen storage is most valuable for storing regularly used kitchen items.’’

Don't use heated appliances near fresh food

Jen said: "Whilst it’s easy to pull out an appliance like an air fryer or slow cooker and use it wherever there’s worktop space, it shouldn’t be used in close proximity to fresh food like fruit or bread. The heat they emit when switched on can spoil food much faster than it would typically go off.’’

Don’t ignore the 5-inch rule

The experts said that it is vital that you keep your air fryer away from corners and walls, adding: "Most air fryers have a vent that emits hot air, or items such as toastie makers, let out hot fumes as they cook. To prevent insufficient ventilation and any heat marks appearing on your walls and ceilings from rising fumes, it’s crucial to leave enough space around these appliances when in use."

Don’t store appliances near sinks

"Not only is keeping electrical appliances away from sinks an important safety precaution, but it’s also an important step in protecting the food you’re cooking in them from bacteria. Kitchen sinks harbour more than 17,000 pieces of bacteria per square inch, so it’s certainly best to prepare food and use appliances away from it.’’