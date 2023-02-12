Leaving with just a few belongings and in their dressing gowns and towels, they do not tell their partners they have left them behind in tonight’s show.

In previous seasons, Casa Amor was introduced as a second villa where one half of the show’s current couples were sent to be tempted by the new arrivals.

In the latest episode, Samie Elishi reads a text: “Girls, shush keep it quiet it’s time for you to sneak out of the villa as you are off on a girly getaway, grab any essentials and please leave the Villa immediately #MakeABreakForIt #CasaAmor.”

Now in Casa Amor, they all chant: “What happens in Casa Amor stays in Casa Amor.”

They are then told they will be joined by six new arrivals as they spend some nights away from the male contestants.

Girls head to Casa Amor in tonight’s Love Island

Back at the villa, Shaq Muhammad discovers they are missing and says: “No, no, no! Boys…the girls are gone.”

They are then told by text their partners have gone to Casa Amor and they need to pack them a case.

Six female contestants have also previously been announced to turn the male contestants’ heads.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.