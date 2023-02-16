Whether it’s Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, February 16.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including pet essentials, bits for the garden and more.

Beldray Multi-Cyclonic Pet Vacuum

Tackle pet hair with this Beldray Multi-Cyclonic Pet Vacuum.

It comes with brush tools and a telescopic extension tube and it’s designed to eliminate dirt, dust and pet hair from your home.

Both carpets and hard floors can be cleaned with the vacuum and it’s available for £49.99 via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find bits for the kitchen, ingredients for Pancake Day and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Tower 4L Manual Air Fryer

If you’ve not yet picked up an air fryer, this Tower one could change the way you cook.

It allows for faster cooking and saves energy.

The parts are easy to wash but must be washed by hand.

It’s available for £54.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Russell Hobbs 17L Manual Microwave

Cook a range of meals in minutes with the Russell Hobbs 17L Manual Microwave, which can be found on the Lidl website here.

The microwave comes with a defrost option and five power levels, and is described as "easy to clean".

It comes with a one-year warranty and could be yours for £69.99.

