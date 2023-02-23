The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from air fryers to clothing.
Whether it’s Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, February 23.
Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.
5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop
Aldi Specialbuys
This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including bits for the home, garden and more.
Kirkton House Electric Stove
Keep warm on cold days with this electric stove.
With adjustable heat settings, you can choose how warm you’d like your room.
Make it yours for £49.99 via the Aldi website.
Ladies’ Avenue Grey Chunky Sliders
If you’re already thinking about a summer holiday and organising your wardrobe, these might be ideal for when you’re at the accommodation or around the pool.
They’re available in purple and UK sizes 4-7, you can grab a pair for £5.99 each via the Aldi website.
See more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.
Lidl’s middle aisle
This Thursday, you’ll find household cleaning bits, walking equipment and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.
Vileda 20m Clothes Airer
With the winter weather continuing, drying clothes inside while reducing use of the tumble dryer can be difficult but this airer might be just what you need.
This airer can hold up to two washing loads worth of laundry and the legs lock to help with stability.
It folds away so can be stored neatly and it could be yours for £29.99.
Find out more about it via the Lidl website.
Russell Hobbs Compact Dehumidifier
This dehumidifier helps to reduce humidity and physical signs of damp and condensation in rooms, and can be found on the Lidl website here.
During winter months, using dehumidifiers is important to reduce the moisture in a room which can cause mould and mildew to grow.
It can be moved from room to room easily as its body is 0.9kg and it could be yours for £44.99.
See more of Lidl’s middle aisle via their website.
