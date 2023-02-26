Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, February 26.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and more.

Gardenline Rattan Coffee Set

Gardenline Rattan Coffee Set is on sale in Aldi's middle aisle this weekend. (Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Manifest some warmer weather with the Gardenline Rattan Coffee Set.

This stylish and trendy four-piece coffee set is perfect for lounging about in the garden when the sun finally decides to show its face.

Pick yours up via the Aldi website for £299.99.

Fire King Large Pizza Oven

Get ready for Spring and Summer with this Fire King Large Pizza Oven. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Gather your friends and family for a tasty homemade dinner in the garden with this Fire King Large Pizza Oven.

Treat them to a taste of Italy in a flash with a heat time of just 10 minutes.

Available exclusively online, add it to your basket for £599.99 via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Sunday, you’ll find office supplies and electricals, bits for the garden and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Parkside Inspection Camera

Parkside Inspection Camera is in Lidl's middle aisle this weekend. (Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

If you're thinking of doing some DIY this weekend, this Parkside Inspection Camera is ideal for maintaining spots in your car and home.

You can use it on small hollow spaces, pipes and areas that are a little harder to reach - not to mention it is usable in damp environments like drain pipes too.

Get yours now for £49.99 via the Lidl website.

Ultimate Speed Car Seat Cover - 14 piece set

Get your 14 piece Ultimate Speed Car Seat Cover set from Lidl ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Quick and easy to attach, this 14-piece set is perfect to spruce up your vehicle.

The set includes two front seats, a rear bench seat and five headrests.

Comes with a three-year warranty, the seat cover set can be picked up for £14.99 via the Lidl website.

See more of Lidl’s middle aisle items via the website.