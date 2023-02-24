Mother’s Day is creeping up on us, and if you don’t know what gift to get your loved one this year, then how about a nice candle?

And you don’t need to break the bank on designer scents this year, as Aldi has launched its own dupe, costing just £24.99.

The Hotel Collection Peony Blush Fragranced Candle is £24.99 for 2.5kg and exudes a blend of sweet, rose scents intertwined with sharp citrus notes.

Better yet, it has an incredible burn time of up to 270 hours!

South Wales Argus: Get your candle from Aldi before Mother's DayGet your candle from Aldi before Mother's Day (Image: Aldi)

To ensure you don’t miss out, you need to be quick - because as with any Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Aldi Mother’s Day fizz

Want to shower her with gifts even more? Aldi’s range of fizzes are perfect for a day of celebrating the mother figure in your life.

Be it the classic Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut (£14.99, 75cl), or the Costellore Prosecco Spumante DOC (£6.49, 75cl), the range caters to all mother’s preferences.

And with prices starting from as little as £6.49, shoppers are guaranteed a great deal.