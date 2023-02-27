If you have a sweet tooth, indulging in chocolate might be just what you need to start the week right.

For £5.99, customers can pick up a new Easter egg: Moser Roth Luxury Egg and Truffles.

This is made using smooth milk chocolate and it comes with a selection of truffles that are filled with a rich cocoa filling.

Moser Roth Luxury Egg and Truffles and Moser Roth Chocolate Bunny (Image: Aldi/Canva)

Returning to Aldi is the Moser Roth Chocolate Bunny and it’s only £1.49.

It’s made using luxurious milk chocolate and has its own Easter bow. The bunny is available to buy in milk, white and milk hazelnut chocolate.

If you’re looking for a chocolate treat that’s a little smaller, why not give the new Choceur Mini Bunnies a try this Easter?

They’re made with two fillings so customers can choose between Cookies & Cream and Popping Candy.

Each pack comes with five mini bunnies and they’re available for £1.69. They’ll be in stores from March 13th.

Aldi’s new Moser Roth Luxury Egg and Truffles and Chocolate Bunny and Choceur Mini Bunnies will be available in-store and online via Click & Collect.

Dairyfine Mini Chocolate Eggs Chunky Bar (Image: Aldi)

If you prefer a bar of chocolate to Easter eggs, you can grab the new Dairyfine Mini Chocolate Eggs Chunky Bar for £2.99.

The chocolate bar contains mini chocolate eggs and Aldi says it could be added to Easter bakes like cheesecakes.

Aldi’s Dairyfine Mini Egg Chocolate Bar is available in stores and via Click and Collect now.