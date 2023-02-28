The channels have cancelled the popular soaps on certain evenings to make way for the FA Cup.

Instead of a trip to Walford tonight (Tuesday), BBC viewers will be taken to Craven Cottage as Fulham take on Leeds in the FA Cup.

ITV viewers will still get an episode of Emmerdale at 7pm though, before the attention switches to football as Premier League champions visit Championship side Bristol City.

On Wednesday, all soaps are cancelled across both channels.

There will be no EastEnders on BBC, with viewers instead being shown Sheffield United against Tottenham Hotspurs, kicking off at 7.55pm.

On ITV, the focus will be on Old Trafford as West Ham United visit Manchester United, with a 7.45pm kick off.

However, soap fans will be treated to an extra helping of EastEnders on Friday to make up for the change in schedule.

While Emmerdale will get an hour-long episode on Thursday and Friday, and Coronation Street’s Wednesday night episode will be shown at 8pm on Thursday.

When is Coronation Street, Eastenders and Emmerdale on this week?





This is the soap schedule for ITV and BBC for the rest of the week:

Tuesday

EastEnders cancelled

Cornation Street cancelled

7pm-7.30pm, Emmerdale (ITV)

Wednesday

All soaps cancelled

Thursday

7pm-8pm, Emmerdale (ITV)

7.30pm-8pm, EastEnders (BBC One)

8pm-9pm, Coronation Street (ITV)

Friday