And you don’t need to break the bank on beautiful gifts this year, as Aldi has launched its own range of presents, all at incredible prices.

Aldi’s Mother’s Day flowers

Aldi’s Exquisite Collection Bouquet is just £19.99 and is a delightful arrangement of chrysanthemum, roses, eucalyptus, and champagne grass wrapped together in a beautiful turquoise craft paper. These are available in-stores from March 17.

Aldi's Mother’s Day Gift Basket (Image: Aldi)

The Pretty in Pink Bouquet is just £9.99 and is packed full of pink roses and gerberas, accompanied by delicate white chrysanthemums. You can find this in stores from March 16.

Aldi's Hotel Collection Candle and Orchid Gift Bag duo combines a gorgeous pink orchid plant with the cult-favourite Hotel Collection Lime, Basil & Mandarin candle. Available from March 16 for just £14.99.

Aldi’s Mother’s Day Gift Basket is a perfect treat for loved ones. You’ll find this in stores for £8.99 in stores from March 16.

Aldi’s Mother’s Day candle

Aldi has launched its own designer dupe candle, perfect for the mother figure in your life.

Aldi Peony Blush candle (Image: Aldi)

The Hotel Collection Peony Blush Frangraced Candle is £24.99 for 2.5kg and exudes a blend of sweet, rosey scents intertwined with sharp citrus notes.

Better yet, it has an incredible burn time of up to 270 hours!

Aldi’s Mother’s Day perfumes

And that’s not all, Aldi has also added two editions to its candle range: Hotel Collection Tobacco & Vanilla Eau de Parfum and Hotel Collection Sandalwood & Jasmine Eau de Parfum.

Priced at just £4.99, the latest scents arrive ahead of Mother’s Day. They make a perfect gift, without pulling on the purse strings.