Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, March 2.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including Mother’s Day gifts, clothing for fishing and more.

See all of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the Aldi website.

White Electric Room Diffuser

Make your home smell nice with this Electric Room Diffuser.

It’s also available in black and has four timer settings as well as LED lights.

All you need to do is add a few drops of fragrant oil and the 100ml water tank will emit the scented mist.

It's available for £19.99.

Crane Sports Holdall

Whether you’ve booked a staycation or are taking part in a sports event, this bag could be ideal for all your essentials.

It has a zipped main compartment with two front pockets and four rubber feet with an anti-slip base. It’s available for £14.99.

It has a zipped main compartment with two front pockets and four rubber feet with an anti-slip base. It's available for £14.99.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find Mother’s Day gifts, bits for the bathroom and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

See all of Lidl’s middle aisle items via the website.

Silvercrest Foot Massager

Take the weight off your feet and relax with this Silvercrest Foot Massager.

It provides a powerful shiatsu massage as well as reflexology to promote circulation.

The massager has two massage speeds, 18 rotating massage heads and it’s easy to control with your feet.

It's available for £39.99.

Philips Shaver Series 3000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

This shaver has 5D pivot and flex heads that help to follow curves and the Powercut blades are engineered for a consistent clean shave.

It can be used either wet or dry and has a 60-minute runtime with a one-hour charge.

It can be used either wet or dry and has a 60-minute runtime with a one-hour charge.

The shaver could be yours for £39.99.