Doctor Who is one of the UK's longest-running shows with its first episode airing in 1963.

However, as the show nears its 50th anniversary, Mr Chibnall revealed that he had 'doubts' about whether the last season of the programme would be made after Covid-19.

Speaking with fan favourite podcast Radio Free Skaro, Chris Chibnall said that Doctor Who: Flux was almost cancelled, adding: "There was a week where it was not going to be made. There was a week where I’d been offered another job.

(BBC) Chris Chibnall had doubts whether or not the last season of Doctor Who would be made (Image: BBC)

"And because the BBC was just like — the BBC studios — 'Where’s the money coming from? How are we going to do this? Is it too difficult?'

"And it literally went down to the wire, there was an hour on one day when it’s like, it was done. And yeah... there are certain things I had to do to get that season made. Because they couldn’t find a way to do it.

"And so yes, yes, there absolutely was [doubts], and it was like, 'Okay, we might have to be going. Okay, so Revolution, the Daleks. That's it.'"

He also said that former Doctor Who actor Jodie Whitaker had also received a lot of other job offers, placing more doubts on the show.

"Because it had moved in the schedule, she had stuff lined up for when we were supposed to finish shooting, but then that was delayed by the pandemic," he said.

"And you know, she’s in demand, and so she sacrificed a lot. Everybody sacrificed a lot... But yeah, we did have those moments. Yeah, completely. And there was, yeah, there’s some things I’ll just keep to myself."

Chris Chibnall says Disney's involvement will expand Doctor Who franchise

In that same interview, the writer said that Disney's involvement with the show would expand Doctor Who's offering.

He said: “That’s a really interesting discussion, and it will, because now the Disney thing is the perfect solution to opening up space, opening up budgets, opening up — being able to have places for spin-offs, which you know, we wanted to do, but there wasn’t the space or budgets for.”

Season 14 of Doctor Who will begin next year and star Ncuti Gatwa as the next iteration of the time-travelling alien.