Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, March 9.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including bits for the home, BBQs for the garden and more.

You can see all Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Full Length Gold Arch Mirror

If you’re looking to invest in a new mirror or add some style to your space, this could be an ideal purchase for you.

It’s available for £89.99 and also comes in black.

It's available for £89.99 and also comes in black.

Charcoal Kettle BBQ

Looking forward to the warmer months? Make the summer extra special with a gathering of friends and family with this BBQ.

This BBQ comes with tongs and an ash tray.

At the time of writing, it’s available for £34.99 and customers can get 20% off with the discount code: GARDEN20

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, Lidl is hosting its garden event and has a variety of tools and equipment coming into stores.

This Thursday, Lidl is hosting its garden event and has a variety of tools and equipment coming into stores.

Flymo Hover Vac 250 Lawnmower

If you’re looking to tidy up the garden in time for the warmer days, this lawnmower could help you do just that.

It’s available for £79.99 and is designed for small gardens and can be stored away easily once folded.

It has three cutting heights and it has a removable 15L grassbox.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Parkside Pressure Washer Patio Cleaner

After a cold winter, gardens can often need sprucing back up in time for those summer nights outside.

This pressure washer (£29.99) can be used to clean patios, paths, walls or garage doors and it has sliding brushes and an adjustable cleaning head.

It comes with an adaptor for other standard pressure washers.

Additionally, it has a cleaning head with handles for easy use even on vertical surfaces.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.