The news comes after the national bakery chain revealed it would not be stocking the seasonal treat this year.

It is not the first time the popular Easter buns have been snubbed with Greggs also leaving the buns off their shelves last year.

A Greggs spokesperson said: "While Hot Cross Buns won't be returning to our menu this Easter, keep an eye out for other Easter favourites that will be arriving in our shops soon."

Greggs customers react as Hot Cross Buns are removed from Easter menu

Shoppers flooded social media with their thoughts following the announcement.

One user on Twitter wrote: " Oh my God we are doomed."

A second responded to the news: "Wont be shopping there again then."

While a third chimed in: "A bakery with no hot cross buns? Most extraordinary".

How Greggs customers can claim free Hot Cross Buns at Aldi

Following the public reaction, Aldi has confirmed it will offer 1000 Greggs customers a £5 voucher, which will be redeemable in any of its stores across the UK.

With Aldi prices starting from just 16p a bun, Greggs customers will be able to scoop up a total of 30 buns with their free voucher.

All customers need to do is share a screenshot of their Greggs app homepage to a designated email address: freealdibuns@clarioncomms.co.uk .

They should also include their name and address.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “We’d like to reassure hot cross bun fans that Aldi’s shelves will be suitably stocked this Easter - we even have enough to cover Greggs fans too!”

Customers can use their voucher to try Aldi’s extensive range of hot cross buns.

This includes Aldi's award-winning Specially Selected Luxury Fruited Hot Cross Buns (£1.25, 4 pack).

The voucher can also be redeemed on two of Aldi's new products; Specially Selected Salted Caramel Blondie Chocolate Hot Cross Buns (£1.25, 4 pack) or Caramelised Biscuit and Jaffa Hot Cross Buns (£1.29, pack of 6), which land in stores on March 16.