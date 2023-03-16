Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, it’s worth checking out the latest offers and there are some great buys available from Thursday, March 16.

Let’s take a look at some of the items you can grab this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

From kitchen gadgets to clothing, here’s a few items you’ll find in Aldi stores and/or online from this Thursday.

Ambiano Air Fryer 5L

Save energy and cook meals faster with this Ambiano Air Fryer.

It comes with a digital touchscreen panel and has 12 preset programs.

Temperatures range from 80-200C and the air fryer has a basket release button as well as a cool-touch handle.

It’s currently sold out online but you can keep an eye out for this in your local Aldi store.

This air fryer could be yours for £49.99 and you can find out more about it via the Aldi website.

Tower Garment Steamer

Say goodbye to long ironing sessions with this Tower Garment Steamer.

The steamer comes with a measuring cup and brush head.

Offering continuous steam for five minutes, you’ll be able to remove wrinkles and creases quickly and easily.

It’s currently sold out online but you can keep an eye out for this in your local Aldi store.

This steamer could be yours for £19.99 and you can find out more about it via the Aldi website.

Beldray 60M 4 Arm Rotary Airer

With this rotary airer, you can dry your clothes the natural way.

It has four arms and 60m of space which can be used to dry plenty of laundry outside including clothing, bed sheets and towels.

Perfect for the warmer and drier days, this airer can be folded away for storage.

It’s only available online and could be yours for £39.99 via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

Lidl's garden event begins on Thursday, ideal if you're preparing your garden for summer.

Parkside Cold Frame

This cold frame can provide the ideal conditions for growing with windproof windows that open at three different heights.

It comes with eight ground spikes and is suitable for growing seedlings.

It’s available for £34.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Parkside Walk In Greenhouse

Grow plants in this greenhouse with its four shelves per shelving unit – each shelf has a load capacity of 20kg. You can find out more about the greenhouse via the Lidl website.

There’s a ventilation window and the entrance closes with straps and zips.

It comes with 16 pegs and four cords for stability and it could be yours for £49.99.

Customers can also expect to see the launch of The Spring Wine Tour in stores from Thursday and there’s plenty of indoor and outdoor plants to choose from.