The product, which only costs £20, was praised on a Facebook couponing and bargains group with many swearing by it.

Mould is a very common problem in UK houses and, if left untreated, it can cause some very serious health side effects to those in the household.

However, while the issue is common, there are some very easy ways to tackle this scourge.

(Aldi) Shoppers praised the window vacuum for how effective it is in dealing with damp (Image: Aldi)

Here is the Aldi product that gets rid of damp and condensation easily.

Shoppers praise Aldi Special Buys item that gets rid of damp and mould

A shopper took to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains Facebook group to share the discovery, saying: "My Karcher broke (outwith it’s two-year warranty).

"And I came across this in Aldi special buys the other day … £20!

"It’s actually brilliant & has a three-year warranty, would recommend."

Other shoppers praised the item with one user writing: "I need one!!!"

One member added a warning to those buying the product, saying: "Just don’t try using it sideways like you can the Karcher.

"The water tips into the motor."

Where to get Tower Blue and White Window Vacuum from Aldi

The Tower window vacuum from Aldi is described on the store's website as a product with "powerful suction" and one that is able to keep your window "clean and dirt free".

The cordless item has a water tank which allows it to store the water sucked up from problem areas like a damp window.

At a cost of just 20 quid, the item can be found on the Aldi website but stocks are currently sold out.

Those interested in the item should keep an eye on the online store and sign up for the company's Special Buys newsletter for more updates on what is on sale.