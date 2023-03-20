The supermarket giant has extended the trustmark to cover a range of essential sanitary and personal care items in a bid to tackle hygiene poverty.

Shoppers will be able to see the 'Good to Give signage' across the supermarket's tampons, nappies and toothpaste among other goods.

The products can be dropped at existing donation points located past the checkouts in all Lidl GB stores and will be collected by charity volunteers.

The announcement follows Neighbourly's research that reported that demand for toiletries is now soaring alongside food.

72% of local charities said that both of these categories are vital to support communities through the cost of living crisis.

Mark Newbold, Senior CSR Manager at Lidl GB, said: “With the cost of living crisis continuing to put pressure on local communities, we want to go beyond our commitment to making good food accessible to everyone by looking at other support we can provide.

“Hygiene poverty is the daily reality for over 3.2 million adults in this country, and our charity partners working day in day out with those in need have told us that the problem is only growing.

"We hope that by providing grants and encouraging our customers to once again donate a little differently, we can get more local charities more of these basic yet vital products.”

What is Lidl's Good to Give initiative?





10 essential hygiene and personal care products will now feature Lidl's Good to Give signage. (Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

The Good to Give scheme was launched in partnership with Neighbourly last year to help diversify and increase food bank donations nationwide.

The scheme was created to help guide shoppers to the food and drink products that can help those who access food banks to have a more varied, balanced diet.

From March 16, the Good to Give sign will also be included on product price tickets and in-store signage of 10 of its hygiene products:

The full list of Good To Give hygiene items is as follows:

Cien Kids 2in1 Shampoo

Assorted Cien Herbal Shampoo

Assorted Cien Shower Gel

Cien Handwash

Cien Antibacterial Hand Gel

Assorted Classic Dentalux Toothbrush

Dentalux Toothpaste Sensitive / Total Care

Assorted Dentalux Mouthwash

Lupilu Junior Nappies Size 5

Tampax Compak

Since introducing the Good to Give trustmark in June 2022, Lidl has seen in-store customer food donations for local charities increase by an estimated 25%.

Lidl launched the Good to Give scheme in partnership with Neighbourly last year. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

This is the equivalent of over 250,000 additional meals between June and December 2022.

Lidl customers donated a total of over six million meals last year, including both donations and food surplus, according to the supermarket.

The supermarket has announced that it will be providing £50,000 of grants for local organisations working to tackle hygiene poverty in their communities.

The funding will help good causes in its Neighbourly network continue to make items like period products, shower gel, and toothpaste available to those in need as demand soars.