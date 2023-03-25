Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, it’s worth checking out the latest offers and there are some great buys available from Sunday, March 26.

Let’s take a look at some of the items you can grab this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

Here’s a few items you’ll find in Aldi stores and online from this Sunday as the supermarket begins to stock garden furniture and equipment.

You can see all of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Intex Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub

Take time to relax with this Intex Inflatable 4 person Hot Tub.

Amongst its features are 135 air jets designed to soothe and relax and heated bubbles.

The hot tub comes with two headrests, an insulated cover that can be locked and a carry bag plus equipment including filter cartridges and test strips.

Make it yours for £299.99 via the Aldi website.

Anthracite & Grey Corner Sofa

If you’re looking to add comfort to your garden space, this could be it.

Socialise in the sun with the Anthracite & Grey Corner Sofa that comes with cushions and a cover.

You’ll also be able to put your feet up with the included foot ottoman and it’s available in grey and cream too.

It can be built to the left or right side to suit your garden space and could be yours for £299.99 via the Aldi website.

Fervor Dual Fuel BBQ

If you’re already thinking about your summer plans, you might be wondering how to host friends and family in your garden this year.

This Fervor Dual Fuel BBQ is ideal for gatherings with both a gas and charcoal grill, two warming racks and two chrome wire cooking grills.

Add it to your basket via the Aldi website for £199.99.

Lidl’s middle aisle

From Sunday March 26, you’ll find bits for your bathroom, cleaning gadgets and equipment and more.

You can see all of the items heading to the Middle of Lidl via the supermarket’s website.

Silvercrest Foot Spa

Take some time out of your day to treat your feet and mind to some relaxation.

This Silvercrest Foot Spa has a vibration and bubble massage function to help pamper tired feet.

It also has three pedicure attachments and four reflex zone massage rollers which help to stimulate circulation.

It’s available for £29.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest Cordless Window Vacuum Cleaning Kit

It’s available for £44.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Clean glass and mirror surfaces with this Silvercrest Cordless Window Vacuum Cleaning Kit without leaving streaks.

It can also be used to clean shower cubicles and tiles and comes with an extendable handle, large suction nozzle, small suction nozzle, spray bottle, two wiper covers and a charger.

The window vacuum has a charge time of 3.5 hours and an operating time of 40 minutes.