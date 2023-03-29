Consumers have been left confused about the shape of the pizza with it being described as an upside-down Darth Vader, Frankenstein with a Mohawk and a South Park character.

But Asda has revealed the shape of its new Easter pizza is in fact a chick which expands on its novelty range which includes a chick cheesecake and cake jar.

The new novelty pizza comes complete with wings and a cute hair-do and is available at Asda’s in-store pizza counters and online now until 8th April 2023.

Apparently our new Easter novelty pizzas are confusing some people. We thought the shape was obvious...? 🐥🤔 #Easter #pizza pic.twitter.com/84cPvahrPP — Asda (@asda) March 24, 2023

The brand-new chick-shaped pizza is the latest addition to the retailer’s pizza counter offering, and long line of novelty shapes - which is available in the run-up to Easter.

The release of the new novelty-shaped pizza comes following the success of its heart-shaped pizza last month for Valentine’s Day.

Asda’s new animal-shaped pizza offering will set shoppers back £3.50.

With five toppings to choose from including Mighty Meat Feast, Very Veggie Supreme, Cheese Meltdown, Peperoni Feast and The Sizzler, there is something to suit everyone.

Lots of people on social are egg-cited to try our new Easter bakery range – in store and online now! Chick out the range here to see what the fuss is about: https://t.co/W7IP2o9cTP 🐣 Thanks to UK Newest Foods on Instagram for sharing this pic! pic.twitter.com/lMFemTnzpH — Asda (@asda) March 23, 2023

An Asda spokesperson said: “Following amusing comments online we can confirm that our latest pizza counter offering is in the shape of an adorable Easter chick and is an extension of our novelty Easter range which includes other chick inspired items.

"We know how popular our pizza counters are with customers and we want to keep surprising customers so they can get into the spirit with a fun novelty treat.

"With the clocks having gone forward, we look forward to lighter nights going into spring and we can all use a little chick-me-up.

"We hope that kids and grown-ups alike will love tucking into the chick-shaped pizza with their families.”