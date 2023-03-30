The fifteenth series of the show will once again see comedian Greg Davies and his adjudicator Alex Horne return to challenge the contestants with a number of absurd tasks.

These will require a level of lateral thinking to achieve the best solution in solving them, and more unique approaches can sometimes be awarded.

In total there will be 10 episodes with the five contestants aiming to win each episode and the overall leaderboard at the end to be crowned the champion.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the new series.

Taskmaster Series 15 contestants

As always on Taskmaster five comedians will be battling it out against each other and they are as follows:

Frankie Boyle

Frankie Boyle is a well-established comedian in the UK, first gaining real attention for appearing as a panellist on Mock the Week.

He has also hosted many of his own shows, including Frankie Boyle's New World Order, and appeared as a guest on programmes such as 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Kiell Smith-Bynoe is an actor who is best known as one of the leads in the BBC sitcom Ghosts, as well as appearing in shows like Stath Lets Flats and Man Like Mobeen.

Mae Martiny

Mae Martin is a Canadian comedian who is known for creating, writing and starring in the Netflix series Feel Good and for appearing in The Flight Attendant.

Ivo Graham

Ivo Graham is a stand-up comedian who became the youngest winner of So You Think You're Funny? in 2009, which is an annual stand-up comedy competition for new acts.

Since then he has regularly performed at the Edinburgh Fringe and appeared on numerous TV shows including Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

Jenny Eclair

Jenny Eclair is a comedian, novelist and actress who is best known for appearing on the comedy series Grumpy Old Women and being a panellist on Loose Women in 2003 and between 2011 and 2012.

When will Taskmaster Series 15 be on TV?





The first episode of the 15th series of Taskmaster will air on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday, March 30.

The remaining nine episodes will air at the same time in the corresponding nine weeks.

Taskmaster returns at 9 pm on Thursday, March 30 on Channel 4 and All 4.